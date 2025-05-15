Inter Milan boost as key trio return for Lazio cracker

Simone Inzaghi will have three key players back as Inter Milan gear up for their penultimate Scudetto showdown against Lazio.

The Milan based outfit are chasing a double, sitting just a point behind Napoli and with a Champions League final against PSG on the horizon.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via FCInterNews, manager Inzaghi will have Benjamin Pavard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Davide Frattesi back after all three missed the Torino clash.

World Cup winner Pavard brings vital experience to Inter’s backline, while Mkhitaryan adds energy and creativity in midfield, while Frattesi offers a scoring threat from deep.