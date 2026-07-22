Former QPR co-owner Amit Bhatia is leading a consortium attempting to buy a stake in Liverpool.

Reports has revealed that Jeff Bezos has held talks about joining a group of investors led by former Queens Park Rangers co-owner Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of billionaire steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Liverpool have won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, three League Cups and the Champions League in 2019 since Fenway Sports Group took over the club in 2010.

Now, Fenway Sports Group confirmed in a statement to the Financial Times that it had begun negotiations with a group led by Bhatia over a ­potential minority share sale that would value ­Liverpool at about £4.5bn.

"An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club."

However, reports had been unclear on how much of the club the consortium would buy and journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Wednesday that it would be almost a third.

“The Amit Bhatia-led consortium are open to buying a 30% stake in the club.

“FSG sources stress talks are at an early stage and any move is billed as strategic investment.”

About half of the 20 Premier League clubs are owned by predominantly US-based investors as the division continues to grow bigger and richer each year.

As the owner saga continues, Liverpool are currently in the US for a pre-season tour which begins with a game against Sunderland in ­Nashville on Saturday.