Szoboszlai signs fresh Liverpool contract: I want to win everything that is possible...

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Szoboszlai signs fresh Liverpool deal: I want to win everything that is possible...ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Conor Molloy

Dominik Szoboszlai has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool until

Since joining the club in a £60M move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023, the Hungarian playmaker has established himself as a pivotal member of the Liverpool squad. 

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After scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists last season, the 25 year old had two years left on his deal which made a contract renewal a priority for the Reds. 

Szoboszlai spoke to the club website after putting pen to paper on a 5-year deal until 2031, outlining his ambitions for more silverware under new boss Andoni Iraola. 

“There’s always more to come. I’m never happy. 

“No, I’m happy with myself but I think I can do even better. I think that’s why I’m sitting here, because that pushed me since I was a kid: that it was never enough. And I’m thinking the same now. 

“I want to set the example. I want to be an example also for everyone, as much as I can. 

“When I signed, I said I want to win everything. That didn’t change for a little moment either. It stayed the same: I want to win everything that is possible in this country, also let’s say the Champions League. 

“I’m ready to go for it.” 

The Hungary captain was named as Liverpool’s player of the season last year and he will hope for an even better campaign this time around as the side aim to pick up silverware after a trophyless season under former boss Arne Slot. 

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Champions LeagueDominik SzoboszlaiLiverpoolRB LeipzigPremier League

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