Clattenburg angers Liverpool fans with views on AC Milan crowd

Clattenburg divides opinion with views on AC Milan crowd
Former referee Mark Clattenburg split opinion regarding his views on a recent Champions League game.

Clattenburg was speaking about Liverpool’s come from behind Champions League group stage win over AC Milan.

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Dominik Szoboszlai got the goals to cancel out Christian Pulisic’s opener.

“I think he (the referee) needs to calm the crowd down, the crowd is against him... I think he just needs to give one or two small fouls to get the judgment back,” Clattenburg said. 

However, many fans were aghast at the suggestion of favorable decisions to quieten the home crowd.

“It’s mental, I couldn’t believe it when he said that,” wrote one on X, formerly Twitter.

“Clattenburg telling the ref to give Milan small fouls to appease the crowd, what an outrageous thing to say,” another said. 

