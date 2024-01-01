Tribal Football
Gakpo happy with Liverpool chance for victory at AC Milan
Liverpool star Cody Gakpo opened up about the reason why he came into the team for their win over AC Milan.

The Netherlands forward was at his very best in a 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro.

While the Reds went behind in the game, they came back and got the three points in the Champions League group stages.

Speaking post-game, Gakpo commented: "Obviously every player wants to play and I got my moment.

"I think every player does when they start, I really wanted to show myself and I am very happy with the assist and especially the win."

He added:  "I think we had some more chances but they were dangerous in moments as well. Overall we controlled the game pretty good, so yeah a fair result for us.”

