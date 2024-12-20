Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart
SHOCKER! Man Utd fans open exit door for Rashford

Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper to replace Sanchez

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper to replace Sanchez
Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper to replace SanchezAction Plus
Chelsea are ready to splash the cash on a new shot-stopper in the winter or summer.

The Blues are prepared to spend nearly £60M to fix their goalkeeping problems.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Robert Sanchez is currently the no.1, but is not considered good enough long-term.

Per BILD, they are pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The Swiss international may want to move on if his team does not qualify for the Champions League.

He would be available for a hefty fee, with Dortmund valuing him at £58M.

Mentions
Champions LeagueSanchez RobertKobel GregorChelseaDortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund striker Adeyemi signs with agent close to Chelsea
Chelsea tracking two Borussia Dortmund players this season
FIFA Club World Cup: Man City grouped with Juventus; Real Madrid to face Al Hilal