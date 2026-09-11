Champions League Team of the Round: Dembele and Olise make perfect start

Dembele shone for PSG with two goals and two assists

The first Matchday of the Champions League group stage wrapped up on Thursday evening. In a series of intense games, marked by plenty of goals, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise stood out from the rest. Here is our Team of the Round, based on Flashscore's very own internal ratings system.

Check out the team below:

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Team of the Week for Matchday 1 of the Champions League Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Diogo Costa (FC Porto) 8.5

Despite conceding two goals against Manchester City, Costa held out for a long time. On Tuesday, he made eight saves, and thanks to him, his team kept hope alive for large portions of the game.

Among his saves, three were major opportunities. His total prevented goals was 1.39. He put in a solid performance, even though Porto were defeated in the end.

Defenders

Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) 9.0

The best left-back of this opening matchday was Dorgu against Sabah. The Red Devils won 4-0, showing their strength and total commitment. The defender contributed with an assist, won eight out of 10 duels, created a big chance, and completed 93% of his passes in the final third.

Marc Bartra (Betis) 9.1

The Betis defender had a superb game against Lille, scoring two headers in a 3-2 win. Defensively, he was also up to the task, winning six out of seven duels, making seven clearances, and staying very involved throughout the match.

His performance was so impressive that he was named player of the match.

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) 8.8

Upamecano shone once again for Bayern. The Frenchman was especially solid in keeping a clean sheet against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday. He won eight out of 10 duels, made nine recoveries and six clearances, completed 97% of his passes, and recorded a total of 23 progressive carries.

His commitment was once again crucial to Bayern's success and helped launch their European campaign on the right foot.

Lazaros Rota (AEK) 8.2

Rota was one of the key players in AEK's win over LASK. He won eight out of 12 duels (including two out of two aerial duels and two out of two successful tackles), made right recoveries, two clearances, and was not afraid to get stuck in to protect his team's goal.

He also created two key passes, one chance, and completed ten passes in the final third.

Midfielders

Martin Baturina (Como) 9.3

The Croatian was instrumental in his team's brilliant 4-1 win over Leipzig. Very active on the pitch, he scored a goal, provided an assist, completed three dribbles, created two chances, and won six out of nine defensive duels.

It was a complete performance, and it would be hard to ask for more from him.

Baturina's heat map against Leipzig Opta by StatsPerform/REUTEURS/Flashscore

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 9.1

He was the star in central midfield during the Champions League week. The Norwegian led his team masterfully, guiding them to victory over Napoli, while also making important defensive contributions.

Odegaard finished with a goal, three successful dribbles, three shots, six key passes, and won five out of eight duels.

John McGinn (Aston Villa) 8.5

The Aston Villa midfielder scored a crucial goal to secure his team's win over Brugge. Highly involved throughout the match, the Scot made four key passes, completed all 10 of his passes in the final third, and won seven out of 14 duels.

Forwards

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) 10

Another Frenchman in the Team of the Round, and who else but Olise? The Bayern player put in a massive performance against Bodo/Glimt, playing a major role in his team's success. He scored twice and provided an assist. He also won 15 out of 19 duels, completed six dribbles, and made 19 progressive carries.

Widely praised for his display, he was named the best player.

Ousmane Dembele (PSG) 10

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner was at it again! Dembele was especially influential against Bratislava, scoring twice and providing two assists in a 6-1 win.

The forward had 10 shots in total, posted 1.94 xG, touched the ball 14 times in the opposition box, and produced six key passes.

Dembele's performance Flashscore

Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona) 9.6

The young superstar produced a great performance against Feyenoord. An excellent dribbler, very active on the right wing, unselfish in setting up Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus, and scoring a great free-kick, Lamine Yamal lived up to his reputation.

The Spanish forward recorded four shots, 14 touches in the opposition box, completed 18 out of 20 passes in the final third, 41 out of 44 passes overall, and won 12 out of 22 duels.