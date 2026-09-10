Como mark Champions League debut with stylish win over RB Leipzig

In their first-ever UEFA Champions League (UCL) match, Como had too much for RB Leipzig as they prevailed 4-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

This was a historic night for Como, coming just over two years after they were still competing in Serie B. In front of their own supporters, they appeared in no mood to let the occasion get to them as they put their opponents under immediate pressure in typical, high-intensity fashion.

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After the teams traded tame efforts early on, the visitors were given a warning shortly before the quarter-hour mark when Maarten Vandervoordt produced impressive stops to deny both Anastasios Douvikas and Nico Paz, only for the offside flag to go up for a narrow offside.

Nevertheless, within minutes, Como were in front through the impressive Martin Baturina, who recovered from losing his footing to shimmy the ball onto his right foot and bury it into the bottom corner.

Leipzig did have their chances, with Antonio Nusa forcing a stop from Jean Butez almost immediately after the opening before the Como shot-stopper thwarted Andrija Maksimovic and Marc Guiu placed a free header wide of the post later in the half.

However, Como remained in the ascendancy and, with half-time approaching, they doubled their advantage. Baturina was again involved, this time turning provider as he released Douvikas, who held off the recovering Castello Lukeba prior to dispatching it beyond Vandevoordt and into the corner.

Como - RB Leipzig match momentum Flashscore

Die Roten Bullen started the second period with more endeavour, but Butez remained untested and, before long, Como had extended their advantage. The goalscorer on this occasion was Assane Diao, who fired across Vandevoordt and into the bottom corner following a quick move involving Douvikas and Paz.

Somehow, they were not four to the good by the hour mark as, at the end of another lightning-fast counter, captain Lucas Da Cunha volleyed past the post with Vandevoordt in no man’s land.

Seconds later, Leipzig somewhat made Como pay for that miss by reducing the deficit courtesy of Maksimović’s fantastic first-time strike from just outside the area.

However, anyone subsequently awaiting a comeback were left disappointed as Leipzig struggled to trouble their opponents, who were now willing to let Martín Demichelis’ men set the tempo and try to hit them on the break.

Riddle Baku went the closest, flashing an effort past the post, but Como were ultimately comfortable defending their lead and saw the game out to clinch the three points.

Cesc Fabregàs could hardly have asked for a better start to his side’s UCL adventure, especially after Máximo Perrone slotted a fourth into the corner in added time, and this result continues their good start to the 2026/27 campaign with them still unbeaten after four fixtures.

Leipzig, meanwhile, have now suffered back-to-back disheartening defeats, and with matches against Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to come in their next six fixtures, they must quickly improve.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Martin Baturina (Como)

See all the stats from the match here.