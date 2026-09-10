Bayern Munich breeze past Bodo/Glimt to get Champions League campaign up and running

Bayern Munich began their hunt for a seventh European crown by winning their opening UEFA Champions League (UCL) match for the 24th season in a row courtesy of a 5-0 triumph against Bodø/Glimt, who remain without an away clean sheet in the competition.

Bayern drew their first blank since July 2025 against Schalke in their previous outing, and they were left wondering how much longer their mini-drought would continue after just five minutes as Nikita Khaikin somehow turned Luis Díaz’s glancing header over the bar.

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The visiting goalkeeper was then equal to Harry Kane’s curling effort as the home side had the better of the early exchanges.

Bodø/Glimt did finally grow into the game, although the closest they went to scoring was of Bayern’s own making when a mishit Dayot Upamecano backpass evaded Manuel Neuer and rolled narrowly wide.

Die Roten were soon back on top and, after Michael Olise cut in and sent a tame 25-yard effort straight at the goalkeeper, Kimmich tried his luck from similar range, only for his attempt to hit the post.

Five minutes before HT, Jamal Musiala managed to find space amongst a deep-lying Bodø block, turning away from challenges on the edge of the box before testing Khaikin with a low drive. The Russian shot-stopper continued to defy the Bavarians, subsequently clinging onto a Kimmich volley.

Cruelly for the away side, Khaikin injured himself making that last stop and had to be replaced by Julian Faye Lund at the break; his first task was to pick the ball out of the net after 77 seconds.

Kane had an attempt from the edge of the area blocked into the path of Musiala, who fired across Lund and in. Shortly before the hour mark, an outstretched Kane boot couldn’t direct Konrad Laimer's teasing ball into the back of the net, but he was off the mark in Europe for the campaign just a few minutes later, powering a header from Olise’s free-kick past Lund.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side were almost back in the match when Andreas Helmersen robbed Kimmich of possession and spotted Neuer off his line, but his 45-yard lob sailed just over the bar.

Desperate defending from Bodø prevented both Ismael Saibari and Musiala adding a third, yet Bayern could only be kept at bay for so long.

Thirteen minutes from time, a corner was half-cleared to Alphonso Davies, and from 20 yards, the Canada international rocketed the ball through the crowd and into the back of the net.

Not to be outdone, Olise got himself on the scoresheet late on, finding a pocket of space and curling a left-footed beauty into the top corner.

Match result Flashscore

The Norwegian side’s evening got worse when Odin Bjørtuft was sent off for fouling Olise just outside the box, before the Frenchman strolled through the weakened back line in added time and fired in his second.

After this dominant display, Vincent Kompany’s side remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, while it is only the second time in 13 European outings that Bodø have failed to score at least twice.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)