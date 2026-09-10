Man United hit four past Sabah on Champions League return

Sabah’s fairytale run to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) proper soon became a nightmare at the Theatre of Dreams, as Manchester United ended their two-year absence from the competition with an emphatic 4-0 victory – a success that also kept up all English clubs’ unbeaten competitive record against Azerbaijani opponents (W11, D1).

Arriving on Europe’s top stage just nine years after the club was formed, the Azerbaijani side’s performance matched the historic occasion for 25 minutes.

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However, after such a solid defensive showing, the ease at which the English side took the lead was an irreversible disappointment for the underdogs.

Kaheem Parris cheaply handed possession to the Red Devils, who took maximum advantage when Patrick Dorgu crossed to an unmarked Matheus Cunha, with a simple finish enough to break the deadlock.

The visitors missed their sole opportunity to avoid the thrashing many predicted they would receive, as Joy-Lance Mickels headed wide from close range, and with Sabah now breached it became a question of ‘how many’.

Late in the first half, Bruno Fernandes swept home a smart cutback from Youri Tielemans to make it 2-0, and just three minutes later, Benjamin Šeško rounded the goalkeeper and tapped into an empty net.

With the victory guaranteed with a whole half to spare – and one eye on Sunday’s Manchester derby – the hosts’ second-half display was just a glorified training exercise focused mostly on conserving energy.

Match result Flashscore

Eventually Michael Carrick’s team exerted themselves and Lisandro Martínez added a fourth goal, tapping home an unmissable chance after two defenders and the Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov failed to clear the ball from danger.

Ultimately, this was a David and Goliath clash – but one where David was sans-slingshot, blindfolded and had one arm tied behind his back.

The first Lithuanian to manage in the UCL, Sabah head coach Valdas Dambrauskas will look towards a more realistic chance of success when they host Slavia Prague next month.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United)