Canizarez declares (again): Real Madrid keeper Courtois the greatest of all time

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Santiago Canizares has reaffirmed his admiration for Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois was man of the match in last night's Champions League win against VfB Stuttgart.

Advertisement Advertisement

Canizares told Movistar+: "Courtois is the best of all.

"There was a time when we said, there's Messi and there are the others, or there's Maradona... well, this is similar. Courtois is the Maradona, the Messi, the Cristiano of the goal.

"He's much better than the rest and he's there every day."

Cañizares also said: "We have become accustomed to important saves from balls that go into the corner, balls that go down to the ground quickly, which with another goalkeeper we would highlight, we have become accustomed to seeing this as normal.

"That is the greatness of, for me, the best goalkeeper I have ever seen play football. A Thibout Courtois who is once again the MVP of the match and where for Real Madrid really made the difference, especially in goal."

He added, "Without a doubt (Courtois is the best in history)."