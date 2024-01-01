Stuttgart pair Hoeness, Undav on Real Madrid clash: We're facing the best

VfB Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness says they're not facing Real Madrid to make up the numbers tonight.

Stuttgart meet Real Madrid in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Hoeness said: "We're coming into it with the utmost respect for opposition with extraordinary quality. They're the reigning champions, they have far more experience than we do, but we're not going to change the way we play. We want to spring an upset.

“They're so flexible and instinctive. They're usually occupying all the right areas and that's dangerous for us with the ball because they're so sharp in the transitions. Playing to win it might be a bit much, but we're certainly going to play with courage and bravery. We'll perform at a high level.”

Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav also stated: “I think it's the biggest stadium for a player, we all dream of playing at the Bernabéu. I haven't been in the dressing room yet but the stadium itself is just incredible.

"But the fear factor won't get to us. This will be my first Champions League game, so there's no better way to start than with Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. I feel incredibly lucky, it's amazing to be facing Real Madrid here. We always want to play against the best, and Madrid are the best."