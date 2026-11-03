Bruno Fernandes will NOT leave Man Utd for Al-Hilal despite fallout with Carrick

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will not be joining Al-Hilal in the January transfer window.

Fernandes' contract expires in the summer of 2027, and reports over the past month have claimed that Al-Hilal were plotting a move to steal the playmaker away in the winter window.

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The 32-year-old has three goals and an assist after eight Premier League games this season in what is perhaps his slowest start in years for the Red Devils as the club lingers above the relegation zone.

As United struggle, Fernandes called out Michael Carrick's lacklustre tactics in United's disastrous 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

He ripped into the decision not to press Como man-to-man, saying United must be "brave under pressure" as the media claimed he defied authority.

Carrick dropped Fernandes for the 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth, and after talks, the pair cleared the air a week later, with the midfielder being backed as captain.

Fernandes rejected a huge Saudi offer in 2025, choosing to remain at United because he wanted to compete at the highest level. However, after United's recent troubles and contract talks reportedly stalling in the background, these links have been conjured up once more.

Journalist Ben Jacobs rubbished such rumours on Tuesday afternoon, with Fernandes set to stay until at least the end of the campaign.

"Understand there is no truth in suggestions Al-Hilal will rekindle their interest in Bruno Fernandes this winter.

"All foreign slots also currently taken for the season."

United next face Roma in the Champions League as they chase their first win since September.