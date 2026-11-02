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Bruno Fernandes could leave Man Utd for cut price fee with £60M being reportedly laughable

Bruno Fernandes could leave Man Utd for cut price fee with £60M being reportedly laughable
Bruno Fernandes could leave Man Utd for cut price fee with £60M being reportedly laughableREUTERS

Bruno Fernandes' future at Manchester United is under question as the January window approaches.

The United captain made headlines after last week's Champions League defeat to Como, when he publicly questioned Michael Carrick's tactics and said that it was up to the 45-year-old, not the players to turn the club around.

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Fernandes returned to United's starting line-up against Chelsea, having watched from the bench in last Sunday's 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth. However, Carrick's side lost once more as they fell closer to the relegation zone.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that Fernandes is considered a divisive member of the dressing room, even by some of his fellow teammates who would rathert see him depart.

Now, Tony Cascarino has told talkSPORT that no Premier League side would cough up £60M for the playmaker who is still wanted by the Saudi Pro League after years of chasing the 32-year-old.

"How many Manchester United players do you think you would get £60M for? Let's just use that as a price tag. How many from Old Trafford would you buy for that? Carlos Baleba has just come for £70m, so it is a bit unfair to put him in.

"Would Bruno Fernandes go for £60m? You might from Saudi Arabia, but you wouldn't from another Premier League team - there is no way that would happen.

"I really don't think a Premier League club would pay it. He's 32, so would you pay £60m and put him on a huge wage?

"I would think absolutely not. Has he been a great player for Man United? Yes, he has. He's had periods where he has dragged the club out of trouble with his goals and his assists."

United are just one point above the relegation zone following the Chelsea defeat and have now gone nine games without a win in all competitions. A move away for Fernandes could suit both parties as their relationship has clearly collapsed.

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