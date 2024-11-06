Brady: Arsenal does everything to remain faithful to tradition of elegance and class

Liam Brady admits he still regards Arsenal as his club.

Brady spoke with TMW about the Gunners ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Asked what Arsenal meant to him, the Irishman said: "It's the house that welcomed me at 14 from Dublin, the place that made me a footballer and a man. I remember the '79 FA Cup won 3-2 with United, a pure joy. In 1980 I chose Italy, but as an adult I returned: my heart is there.

"Times change, but the club does everything to remain faithful to a tradition of elegance and class."

Asked for his first thoughts of Inter, Brady recalled: "The unlucky night at the Bernabeu, the cursed Uefa semi-final lost in extra time in 1986: that has never left me... We knew how to entertain, to excite with a pair of strikers like Kalle and Spillo."

And on tonight's clash, he said: "Let's start with Arsenal, who have changed: without Ødegaard they have become more predictable and their rivals have found countermeasures. The number one danger for Inter remains Saka, unpredictable and good when standing still.

"And then the team lacks discipline, they have received three red cards so far. On Saturday against Newcastle the team really played badly, while last year they had always maintained a very high level. If this is the standard, with Inter they are at risk..."