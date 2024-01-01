Borussia Dortmund coach Sahin excited by Real Madrid reunion: I still remember Mourinho's speeches

Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin is excited facing former club Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sahin admits he still values playing for Jose Mourinho as a Real player.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I will never forget José Mourinho's speeches at half-time. I saw first-hand how a coach could win a game from the dressing room, especially when things were not going well in the first half," he explained.

On facing Real as a coach, Sahin continued: "It means a lot to me. It was always my dream to play for Madrid. My son was born in this city. I have the privilege of being in this stadium tomorrow. It means a lot to me. It will always remain special, not just for football, but also for family.

"We are going to play as a team, not just to stop those two exemplary players (Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe), but against everyone. We must act as a team. All the coaches have our ideas. We want to face Madrid, play our football. We must be brave, we have started the competition well and we want to continue."

Asked about Arda Guler, he said: "My opinion is very good, I hope he wins many titles with Madrid and with Turkey. Fighting for minutes is for Arda and for everyone at Madrid. He is doing well, he scores decisive goals. I speak with Arda Güler every day, he is like my little brother. I hope his future is very good."

And on Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, Sahin added: "What can I say about Ancelotti? He is a winner, the coach who, for me, perhaps has the best relationship with his players. He is an example, a young coach. If I win half of what he has won, I will die very happy."