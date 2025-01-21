Bologna coach Italiano: We're ready for Borussia Dortmund; Odgaard a great surprise

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano says they'll throw everything at Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League clash.

Italiano insists Bologna are capable of upsetting the German giants on Tuesday night.

How will you face this match tomorrow? How much has the Champions League journey helped you for the championship?

"We face it like the last one at home. The goal is to erase the zero box of victories and we will try to do it in every way against a team that is also doing well in this Champions League. We will do it by offering enthusiasm together with our fans. We are doing well and I am happy with how we are growing, perhaps also thanks to the Champions League. We have performed well so far in this journey and we must start again from here tomorrow. We will try to do something extraordinary against a very strong team."

What kind of Borussia do you expect?

"Borussia is a very dangerous team, strong, that plays football... They lost the last matches in a dramatic way. They changed something in the game system but often they proposed these attacking wingers, the striker, the double midfielder and I think that they will present themselves here in this way, alternatively we will be ready to adapt. They are a team used to this competition, therefore a high-level opponent of great value but we are ready to play our game."

What is your relationship with German football?

"I think this team has grown a lot, especially in terms of physical condition. I'm very happy with everyone's growth. I think the match in Lisbon against Benfica showed our growth in this competition too, and that's what we'll have to do again tomorrow. My relationship with Germany remains a 6-month relationship, then my family returned to Italy, so apart from a few jokes and a few relatives, I'll stop here."

Which game would you replay from those played so far?

"I would replay the game with Shaktar because if we had gotten a full result it could have given us a little more also in terms of confidence and self-esteem. However, this journey has left us a lot, and it has been a reason for growth for everyone, for me and for them. We have experienced what it means to be top teams."

Is there already a starting striker in your mind for tomorrow's eleven?

"Right now we're thinking about recovering our energy as best we can, given the many games that are coming so quickly. Now that both Dallinga and Castro are at 100%, the choice will be made based on the opponent and what the lads can give us. Castro is coming off a goal, while Dallinga came on in a great way against Monza. We'll see tomorrow but whoever takes the field will have to do so knowing that they're the first defender on our team. The goal is to show up at our best because tomorrow we'll be facing a very physical team. However, we have the opportunity to field many players who rested in the last game."

How long can Bologna stay at this level, with this group?

"Currently in the championship we have made a great comeback on the teams that were ahead of us. This has made us understand that if we approach the games as we did against Monza we can continue to float in those areas of the standings. Our objective is to try to stay in Europe and we must try to fuel it."

Tomorrow will be the turn of Urbanski and Fabbian?

"Let's see. We will evaluate how the boys are doing because we spent a lot of energy in the last match. Both Giovanni and Urbanski did very well when they were called upon. We need everyone. It is not possible to predict the games in terms of development and everyone has to read them even from the bench."

How is Aebischer?

"Aebischer returned after a summer break, then he stopped again and is still working separately. We know his qualities, but at the moment he is still out."

Odgaard was a great intention of his but in the Champions League he has never played in that role. Will we see him tomorrow?

"Odgaard is truly a great surprise, not so much for the role he is playing, but for what he gives to the team in terms of sacrifice, tactical intelligence in a role he had never played. I congratulate him on how he is adapting and how he is responding to all situations. I liked him a lot in Birmingham."

What chords did you want to touch in your speech to the team this morning?

"I wanted to underline the mental aspect. When we play the next day at 9 pm we never go into retreat. I asked the boys to concentrate on the match starting from this evening. Tomorrow I would like to see them arrive as if they were facing a final. We have the opportunity to give incredible joy to our fans. I get goosebumps just thinking about what could happen if we were to get the result."