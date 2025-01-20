Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag under consideration at Borussia Dortmund

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is again being linked with Borussia Dortmund.

Ten Hag is being considered inside the Dortmund board room.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Champions League meeting with Bologna on Tuesday could be decisive for Nuri Sahin's future at Dortmund.

Sky Deutschland's Patrick Berger is reporting: "Job final for coach Nuri Sahin on Tuesday in Bologna! The bosses are already looking at possible successors in the background if Sahin loses again in Italy.

"Erik ten Hag remains a hot candidate, as exclusively reported. Sandro Wagner and Roger Schmidt, on the other hand, are not available.

"Lars Ricken had massively increased the pressure after the Frankfurt defeat and said: 'Nuri will be on the bench against Bologna, but of course, we all know that, Nuri knows that too, with the clear expectation that we simply need victories and success now'."