Bologna coach Italiano on Benfica stalemate: I saw what I wanted to see

Paul Vegas
Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano was left pleased with their 0-0 draw against Champions League opponents Benfica.

Italiano was happy with the way his players stepped up on Wednesday night.

“I am happy with what the lads did tonight. It was difficult, arriving here in our current form against a team that regularly wins and scores lots of goals, we deserve credit for causing them so many problems,” Italiano told Sky Italia.

“We actually hoped for more than a point, but the performance – especially in the first half – was of a high level. They raised the tempo after the break, were more aggressive, but we still got a handle on them and could’ve done more in our attacking situations with two on two and three on three.

“I saw players who hadn’t done as much and really stepped up today, like Urbanski playing wide, Moro in midfield, Holm who had to adapt as a left-back, Casale getting minutes in his legs.

“It really was not easy here and the lads are very happy, also as they prepare for the next games. I am very happy too, as I saw a response from many lads, we now have a clear identity and our approach does not change even when we rotate the squad.

“I saw what I wanted to see tonight.”

