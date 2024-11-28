Bologna coach Italiano finds positives in Lille defeat

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano felt they paid for their errors after defeat to Champions League opponents Lille.

Bologna lost 2-1, with Ngal’Ayel Mukau scoring twice for ASM. Jhon Lucumi has found an equaliser for Bologna.

“Compared to the other games, I thought the team was more present all over the pitch, we were more aggressive, but gave away two such cheap goals,” Italiano told Sky Italia.

“We should’ve also continued with that furore after equalising, but we fell for the same error again and that second goal knocked the wind out of our sails.

“At least we managed to score a goal at last, but the victory is still not coming. We had a few opportunities to improve that today, but we were up against a quality opponent and I thought the overall performance was an improvement.

“We could’ve done more seeking Freuler behind their strikers, as he had a lot of space to build out from the back in a different way. We only did it in fits and starts, but there were overall some good moves down the flanks, it was just a shame we gifted those goals. It felt from the touchline like a game we could turn around, but we lost that intensity that we needed.”

