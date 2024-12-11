Bologna coach Italiano convinced players ready for Benfica

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano is delighted with the spirit inside the squad ahead of facing Benfica.

Bologna meet Benfica later on Wednesday night in the Champions League, with Italiano insisting they're well prepared.

You have given the impression of having taken this team, of having given it an identity:

"Perhaps we have more awareness and more understanding. We were good at not giving up in difficult moments that brought out everyone's character, as was the case for Pobega who after Rome made up for his mistakes. This must be our spirit.

"If we still want to grow and improve we must focus on the mistakes we are still making, to try to improve on the goals conceded and on controlling the advantages. Speaking of tomorrow's match, we know we are facing a team that is transformed here at home, with great players. It is yet another test for us that will make us grow even more. In this Champions League journey I have always said that this team has the ability to emerge from difficult moments and tomorrow we will have to leave here with ideas and growth."

Miranda is also among the absences. Was there time to evaluate extreme measures, or will someone have to adapt?

"Someone will adapt in that area. I don't think it changes much for a right foot to play on the left for 90 minutes. This morning we tried a few solutions and we will do so. It's a shame because we didn't expect this but playing every three days unfortunately happens. Miranda isn't feeling at his best due to a calf problem and in view of Sunday we decided together not to take any risks. In any case, we will try to counter a team that is strong, especially at home. We will have to take care of the details like we haven't done so far in this competition. Since football is strange and often surprises, tomorrow we will try to put them in difficulty."

What are the main qualities that you find in Benfica?

"I have seen all of Benfica's games: it is a team that excels when it has the chance to play, because it has flair and creativity with quality players like Di Maria and experience like Otamendi. We were very unlucky in the draw but the objective is to repeat the same performances made so far, with our principles and the awareness that it is selling out."

Bologna is without its best scorer, Riccardo Orsolini. What strategy will you implement?

"We arrive here with a few too many absences and we don't have Dominguez and Karlsson on the list. Tomorrow's match will decide our future and it's a shame to arrive in these conditions. We'll adapt. Benfica, in addition to scoring a lot of goals, is a solid and high-quality team, but in this competition some situations have gotten out of hand and tomorrow we too must try to put them in difficulty to try to continue to cherish this dream, especially if they concede something to us."

Dallinga or Castro?

"Tomorrow Dallinga will start because we want to see him score, rejoice and get going. I am convinced that not scoring affects us and we must try to help him. In this competition he came very close and tomorrow he will have another chance. Castro for his part will have to be ready. In any case I have faith in Dallinga because he moves well, dictates the pass... I hope that tomorrow can be an important match for him."

