Ferguson appeals to Bologna fans after Lille setback

Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson admitted frustration after their Champions League defeat to Lille.

The French won 2-1, with Ferguson making an appeal to fans after the setback.

He said, "We are frustrated, because for many minutes we played quite well without scoring. We conceded two on a difficult evening for us, the Champions League is tough. There are no easy games, but we have to recover and think about the next game.

"We are a family, even for our people it is difficult. We all want the same thing, a positive result in the Champions League.

"Now it is very difficult to talk."

