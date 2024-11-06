Big 5: Five stars reflect on Sporting's stunning win against Man City - and Amorim's departure

Sporting CP thumped Manchester City 4-1 on Tuesday in the 4th round of the Champions League. Viktor Gyokeres, with a hat trick, and Maxi Araújo, who opened the second half, responded to Phil Foden's early goal in the fourth minute.

Here's how five of the stars from Sporting's show last night assessed the game:

Debast ( Sporting defender):

Goal against City: "This win feels good. I think we prepared the way we wanted to and we were feeling good. We could have done better with the goal we conceded and we'll talk about that, but what we did was fantastic. In the second half we felt the energy and we're going to celebrate tonight. Then we have to reset and keep our feet on the ground to keep going."

Rúben Amorim's departure: "I'm very happy with Rúben Amorim and I only worked with him for three months. It's hard to let him go but that's part of life. He's an exceptional coach and we're happy for him."

Viktor Gyokeres ( Sporting striker)

Hat trick against Manchester City: "It's always nice to score but the main thing is that we won the game and that was the main thing. We could even have scored more goals, but I think it was a game that went well for us."

Manchester City: "We knew it was going to be a tough game. But Man. City leave spaces, we knew that. I think we could have scored more goals, but it's true that City did too. We defended well and played well. It was a good night."

Performance: "I try to do my best in every game. You have to raise your level when you play against stronger opponents. But I try to do what I do well and play with my team-mates."

Rúben Amorim's departure: "We're going to miss Amorim a lot, as well as the other members of the coaching staff. We've achieved incredible things together, but we have to look ahead. We still have another game on Saturday."

Geovany Quenda ( Sporting winger)

Historic night in Alvalade: "We always work to win every game, now we have to keep going. I'm going to ask the fans to keep supporting us, because it's incredible to see them here, always supporting the team, it's extra motivation."

A night like this and still so young: "It's incredible, you can't explain it, only those who have been here can feel the moment."

Rúben Amorim's departure: "I'll always be grateful, he's a great coach, but now we have to carry on working without him and we'll get on with it."

Francisco Trincão ( Sporting winger)

Secret of the win: "We go into every game looking to win, but I think the second half and the start of the second half made the difference and we're happy with the win."

Manchester City: "They usually have a lot of the ball. In the first half we had to know how to suffer a little, they had more possession. I think in the second half Mister changed the pressure a bit, we managed to close down the space better and take advantage of the space at the back."

What changed for the second half: "We adjusted our positioning, lowered the pot a little more, with three midfielders, me and Viktor further forward and, with better definition in the offensive transition, we managed to kill the game off."

Sporting dominant: "Yes, completely, the second half shows that, we managed to hold the game up, press better and we ended up winning."

Amorim's farewell: "Of course, but we still have one more game with the coach, so let's focus on tomorrow, work towards Braga and then we'll say our goodbyes."

Franco Israel ( Sporting goalkeeper)

Goal conceded: "It was difficult because we conceded early and psychologically it's complicated. Then we failed, but we managed to keep it to one goal. We scored and that changed the game a little."

Communion with the fans: "It's always a pleasure to play in Alvalade. It's important to play in the Champions League, the fans are an extra player."

Individual performance: "I feel good. The aim is to work hard and enjoy the moment. We have to keep going and we'll be champions."

Rúben Amorim's farewell: "It's going to be difficult. We're sad that he's leaving, but it deserved to end like this. There's still a very important game to play, but he deserved a farewell like this."