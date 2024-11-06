Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing

Man City boss Guardiola: Sporting CP didn't do anything!

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: Sporting CP didn't do anything!
Man City boss Guardiola: Sporting CP didn't do anything!Action Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Sporting CP didn't dominate Tuesday night's Champions League defeat.

Sporting hammered City 4-1 in Lisbon, with Viktor Gyokeres hitting a hat-trick.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Guardiola insisted afterwards: They know it.

“I know it is impossible for the world to say this because it was 4-1.

“But they know we played good in certain moments.

“Against Bournemouth we were not. I would say that we have to do a lot to score our goals.

“In the first half, Savinho lost the ball and Gyökeres had the one against one but other than that they didn’t do anything.

“Doing this against that team, an exceptional team.” 

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueGyokeres ViktorManchester CitySporting Lisbon
Related Articles
Man City ace Bernardo urges calm after Sporting CP hammering: We're still in good position
Amorim proud as Sporting CP thrash Man City: Take Gyokeres to Man Utd?
Gyokeres and Amorim floor Man City with stunning Sporting CP triumph