Man City boss Guardiola: Sporting CP didn't do anything!

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Sporting CP didn't dominate Tuesday night's Champions League defeat.

Sporting hammered City 4-1 in Lisbon, with Viktor Gyokeres hitting a hat-trick.

But Guardiola insisted afterwards: They know it.

“I know it is impossible for the world to say this because it was 4-1.

“But they know we played good in certain moments.

“Against Bournemouth we were not. I would say that we have to do a lot to score our goals.

“In the first half, Savinho lost the ball and Gyökeres had the one against one but other than that they didn’t do anything.

“Doing this against that team, an exceptional team.”