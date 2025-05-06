Arsenal's Berta to bid for unwanted PSG star Lee Kang-In in £18M summer move

Arsenal’s newly appointed sporting director, Andrea Berta is set to make a bid for Paris Saint-Germain winger and midfielder Lee Kang-In.

PSG manager Luis Enrique has struggled to find a place for the South Korean international following a move from La Liga outfit Mallorca in 2023. According to The Sun, Berta remains an admirer and he will try to convince manager Mikel Arteta that he should be a top target for the club this summer.

L’Equipe named Lee on a list of players the French champions will look to offload this summer despite him racking up six goals and six assists across 26 league appearances. Reports suggest that the French champions will not listen to offers below £17m as they look to recoup the £18.7M fee they spent on him just 2 years ago.

Despite picking up a shin injury in the club’s Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24-year-old is still a wanted man due to his versatility, which sees him able to perform both on the wing and in midfield. For Arteta, he could be the perfect signing this summer as the Spaniard often has to deal with several injuries, which opens up the door for somebody like Lee Kang-in to step into.

Enrique has deployed Lee as a winger, central midfielder and false nine. Reports state that he has grown frustrated with his minimal game time with the French side since joining the club and both parties seem to have come to an agreement to let him go within the next few months. Berta will know all about his talent and versatility and will no doubt be having meetings with Arteta regarding the young talent as the transfer window approaches.