Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...

Bayern Munich midfielder Josh Kimmich won't rule out a move to Barcelona.

Kimmich is off contract in June and has played for Barca coach Hansi Flick with Bayern and Germany.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Barca, Kimmich told Relevo: "Barcelona has had an impact on me, and also the Spanish national team. They won three titles in a row. Above all, I remember Xavi Hernandez, he was my idol, I loved watching his matches.

"When Pep Guardiola was a coach with tiki-taka, it was a revolution, they dominated the rivals and to this day he is an example to follow."

And the midfielder is not closing the door to Barcelona ahead of next season.

"In football, you can never rule things out. To give a direct answer, I don't think about it, but it cannot be ruled out," says Kimmich.