Barcelona coach Flick insists no split loyalties facing Bayern Munich

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says there'll be no split loyalties against Bayern Munich tomorrow night.

Flick won the Champions League with Bayern and now hopes to do the same with Barca. He spoke to the press today about his ties and the form Barca are showing so far this season under him.

Team level:

"Matches can go in any direction, many things can happen. The game can evolve in a way that doesn't interest us. But we only think about Bayern, not Real Madrid. It always helps us to take it step by step and not think about the next one. Bayern play very well, they have extraordinary players... it's what everyone wants: to measure themselves against the best. It's an extraordinary match."

Frenkie de Jong:

"Our plan was for him to play on Sunday against Sevilla, but he didn't feel well. He was feeling a bit uncomfortable and we decided not to let him play. But except for Eric, everyone can play and I'm delighted and happy to have so many players at my disposal."

Barça-Atletico Madrid in Miami:

"I am a person who does not live in the past or the future. I live in the present, and I am thinking about Bayern Munich."

Bayern Munich:

"The past doesn't matter, the here and now matters. We can't influence what happened, we can influence what happens tomorrow. We want to beat Bayern."

Mutual knowledge:

"We prepare for each game by analysing the opponent. But it's clear that it's a special game. I played, I trained... I know a lot of people and I have a relationship with some people there. But I'm in another chapter of my life, and I'm happy here. I have very good feelings. The fans are with us with their passion, and that's nice and forces you to give everything for those people who go to the stadium. We want to be prepared. We analyse the opponent, like everyone else, although I know Bayern better. It will be a difficult game. It's the Champions League. It will be a good game."

Tactics:

"I won't give any ideas on how we'll approach the match. We have to stick to our idea, we have things clear. Not everything always goes perfectly. But we try to improve in each match. It will be important to put pressure on the opponent and defend. We also have to react to what happens and make as few mistakes as possible."

2-8 for Bayern:

"Every day I feel the kindness with which people treat me, it has nothing to do with the past or promises of the future. We have to work every day. The team, the players, have a great unity. La Masia influences how the footballers work together and the respect and dedication they have. They care about each other. In the game against Sevilla, when Gavi came on, the atmosphere, the applause from his teammates... it gives me goosebumps. We have to work hard. I don't know if we will win all the games, but we will work hard to achieve success."

Bayern style:

"They always have a dominant style of play. The way he plays is to put pressure on the opponent, be brave, have possession of the ball... he tries to impose his style with his quality. It's his DNA."

Marc Casado:

"He has made huge progress in the last few weeks and months. He performs very well in every game. There is no need to motivate him any further. He already does it. He does it very well."

Prior preparation:

"Every game has its own special demands. Everyone prepares differently. We speak to the players, we meet with them. I think we've done very well. The day after is a day of regeneration and today there has already been input. We've talked about what each one should do, what Bayern will do... we tell them what is decisive and we talk to each player."

First months in Barcelona:

"This is football and I don't talk about private things. I'm very happy, I love seeing the passion of the fans. I have a very good feeling about the club and the city. It's a great club, every day is fun working here. People support me, at the club and in the city. It's an obligation for me to give my best. And that's what we're going to do. We want to further improve the environment so that the footballers can give their best potential."