Real Madrid v Barcelona; Mbappe v Yamal - A superstar showdown

Two of the most high-profile footballers in the world right now are 25-year-old Kylian Mbappé and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, with one having just landed at the Santiago Bernabéu and the other continuing his incredible rise.

They are both starring in the front lines of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, which will go up against each other this weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

They are also two of the top six players with the highest market value in the world, according to Transfermarkt, with a €180m valuation for Mbappé and a €150m one for Lamine Yamal.

Although Real Madrid haven’t had the most convincing start to the season, they are picking up points and Mbappé already has six league goals. He is looking more comfortable with each passing week, while his pace and power make him the reference point of Real Madrid’s attack, as well as their top scorer.

For his part, Lamine Yamal is continuing his growth and has 10 goal contributions across 10 matchdays, with four goals and six assists. That makes him the player with the most assists in LALIGA EA SPORTS, equalling his tally from the 2023/24 season. Despite his young age, he is already a leader for FC Barcelona.

Furthermore, both players are near the top of the ranking for the best dribblers in the competition. Lamine Yamal is the player with the second-most dribbles so far this season, with 30, while Mbappé is fourth with 24.

Still, neither forward has to work alone. Mbappé is joined by Vinícius and is starting to form a dream duo with the Brazilian, while Lamine Yamal is linking up well with LALIGA EA SPORTS top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who has 10 goals, and with LALIGA EA SPORTS August Player of the Month Raphinha.

Kylian Mbappe LaLiga

Each player has enjoyed victory against the other

Although this will be the first time they meet in ELCLASICO, last season Mbappé and Lamine Yamal faced off in multiple games that ended up being very memorable.

In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain eliminated FC Barcelona after a thrilling tie, as the Catalan side won 3-2 in the first leg and as the French team won the second leg 4-1. Although Lamine Yamal assisted Raphinha to open the scoring in that second leg, a red card for Ronald Araújo forced Xavi to replace the young winger to reset the team before the break. With a man disadvantage, Barça ended up succumbing to the talent of Mbappé, who scored a brace to help the Parisians through.

However, Lamine Yamal was able to enjoy the last laugh in July, when Spain faced France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals. Mbappé set up Randal Kolo Muani to open the scoring in the ninth minute, but it was Lamine Yamal who took centre stage in the 21st minute to fire in from 27 yards out, scoring what ended up being officially voted the best goal of the tournament. Dani Olmo, also now a Barça player, completed the comeback and Spain qualified for the final, which they would go on to win.

After that match, Lamine Yamal acknowledged in an interview with Spanish newspaper MARCA that Mbappé even asked him for his shirt, demonstrating the respect and admiration between the two, despite playing for rival teams.

Just like old times

Over the years, ELCLASICO has consistently pitted the best players in the world against each other. The best players in history have played in this match, with legends from both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona making a name for themselves in this fixture.

For example, the duels between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will live long in the memory. The Portuguese and the Argentinian faced each other 18 times in LALIGA EA SPORTS, with nine goals for Ronaldo and 12 goals for Messi in those duels. Perhaps Mbappé and Lamine Yamal will be the latest two stars to enjoy a lasting individual rivalry in ELCLASICO.