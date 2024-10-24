Bayern Munich coach Kompany: Barcelona proved themselves European giant

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany had no complaints after their Champions League humbling at Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Barca ranout 4-1 winners, with Kompany conceding they were a class apart.

Defeat:

"A lot of things happened in this game. Conceding an early goal wasn't ideal. Then a lot of things happened. We could have turned it around in the first half. We have to learn from what we did to improve in the next game. The team tried hard, but it wasn't enough. If you have control and possession, you have to use your weapons. In the first half, we had chances. Barça were very efficient."

Performance:

"It's normal that as a team, we and the opponent, who are a great team, seek success and victory. We are the team that had been scored against the least in Europe. We have to analyse and draw conclusions. We have to do a correct analysis. We certainly haven't done things well, otherwise we wouldn't have lost. We have to improve."

Barcelona:

"Barcelona is always a European giant. I wanted to play Bayern at their best. We have to learn from what happened, in order to win again in the Bundesliga and the Champions League."

Messi's Barça and this one

"I don't know if they can be compared, they are different eras and players. But Barcelona is a great team.

"In the first half, we felt like we could win. We didn't manage to do so at key moments. Today we have to learn from this game so that we can come back stronger in the next ones."