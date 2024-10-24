Barcelona coach Flick: Victory over Bayern Munich a 10/10 night

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick gave his players a "10 out of 10" mark for their 4-1 Champions League rout of former club Bayern Munich.

The scoreline was dominated by captain for the night Raphinha's hat-trick.

Advertisement Advertisement

Happy?

"The three points, the game was great. It's 10/10. After the first goal, we had 10 or 15 minutes in which we struggled, but it's good to see the team recover. We have a young squad. We have to reach our potential. We try to play better every game."

Special match?

"It's incredible. Bayern are a wonderful team with fantastic players. You want to watch them play. If you win these kinds of games, you have to celebrate. It gives us confidence for Saturday's game."

La Masia:

"Casadó is incredible, everything that has improved... it's La Masia. I'm very happy and everyone in the stadium sees the quality of the players. In the second half, when we had the confidence to pass, combine, we had possession... everyone was happy."

ElClasico:

"I'll think about it starting tomorrow."

Performance on night:

"We started well. Then we lost the thread a little, with the 1-1, but I'm proud of how they recovered. Our objective was to win. A team played against a fantastic team. I'm proud. In the Champions League, nobody knows how it will end, the victory was very important. We played very well, with a lot of dynamics. We closed the plays well."

A message?

"It's very early, the road is very long. We've just started. We've decided to take it game by game and prepare ourselves. We're very proud, but this continues and on Saturday it will be another difficult game against a team that has a name that everyone knows. We hope to come away with a good performance. Today we played with courage. The team has the will to learn.

"I'm super happy to be here. I don't think we should think about the past, we should live in the present. The team is very young, of great quality, with excellent footballers. The team is prepared and is capable of playing well. We have recovered De Jong, Gavi, Fermín... we are going step by step."

Raphinha:

"He's a very good example. He gives his all in training and in matches. He's very important for us. He scores goals. He has good dynamics with the ball. He had an excellent match. He's a defensive, offensive player, with intensity, technique... he has very good characteristics that help us. But I must highlight that the whole team has great quality, every player has it, as we saw in the second half. Lamine, Pau, Cubarsí, Casadó... the performance has been excellent."

At peace with the fans:

"I'm not very interested in the past. You can't change the past. You have to look forward. I'm happy here. I like the people, the club, the players... the passion you can feel. The quality of the fans is special. You can feel it. It's something beautiful. I enjoy it a lot. But I also know that it's a huge responsibility. The most important thing is to work on what we want to achieve, and that's what we do. I have an excellent team, many experts who believe in this path.

"The first goal came perhaps too soon. Bayern have excellent players. But my players are happy to play. And they have a lot of quality, the youngsters too. They give everything for the club, everyone is proud to wear this shirt. I have said many times what I feel for La Masia and it is an understatement. The unity that exists among the players is sensational, and that makes me very happy."

Pedri:

"He's there for everything. He has great quality. He likes to play, he has fun... He makes it easy, it's nice to see how he plays.

"I like to talk about all the players. They've all been good. Lewandowski, Koundé, Iñigo... they've all done an excellent job. And Pau the same, at just 17 years old."

"I am always very honest with the players: they must know what is happening, even if there are things they don't like to hear."

Your management?

"I tell them what I expect from them, I tell them what they can improve, I talk to them about their potential and what they do well... I tell them what they should do in each position. It's very important how they train, because that's when they can earn my trust. I'm always very honest with them, this is very important. They should know what's going on, even if there are things they don't like to hear."