Barcelona hat-trick hero Raphinha: I've dreamed of nights like this

Barcelona's stand-in captain Raphinha was left proud after his hat-trick in their Champions League rout of Bayern Munich.

Barca ranout 4-1 winners on a special night for Raphinha.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emotions:

"A very happy night. I'm very pleased with what we did. I think we played a very good game as a team. This is the most important thing. We achieved our second victory in the Champions League. We have to think about Saturday's game and prepare well.

"This match could have been a Champions League final. To be able to win in this way in front of our fans is quite special."

Performance:

"I think what we're doing on the field answers any questions.

"It was an emotional, special night, the 100th game... I won't forget it. I'll stick with the three goals. All four. Robert's goal was quite important.

"Ever since I arrived I've dreamed of these nights: scoring goals, playing these games and being decisive."

Real Madrid next:

"The ElClasico looks like it's going to be a great match. It's one of the best in the world. I think that what Madrid did yesterday and what happened today shows that it's going to be a great match. It's always a spectacular match. There are no Clasico's that aren't good to play and watch. It's going to be a great match."