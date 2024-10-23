Barcelona captain Raphinha hits hat-trick in thumping win against Bayern Munich

Raphinha struck a hat-trick wearing the Barcelona captain's armband as they hammered Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Raphinha struck just over a minute from kickoff before Harry Kane brought scores level on 18 minutes with a volley.

Former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski restored Barca's lead on 36 minutes after an error in the visitors' defence.

Raphinha then took over, scoring twice more to complete his hat-trick before halftime.

The second-half saw both teams tighten up, with the scoreline remaining the same as Barca ranout 4-1 winners.

The result was Barca's first win against Bayern in over a decade.

The Blaugrana are now ninth in the Champions League standings on six points from three games, with Bayern langushing 23rd on three points after a second consecutive defeat.