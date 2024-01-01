Barkley admits Villa "disappointment" after Man Utd draw

Ross Barkley says he's joined Aston Villa to win trophies.

Barkley started in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

He said: “I was happy to get my first start in the league - and there were positives to take out of the game - it felt like two points lost now rather than one gained because of how good we are. The disappointment from the Manchester United game is not coming away with a win.

“The main objective is to improve upon last season. The club finished in the top four. That’s what we are striving for again. The dream is to win silverware.

“From the performance we put in in midweek and the points we’ve been putting on the board, we really wanted to take them. The clean sheet is a positive.”

Barkley added: “I feel like I’ve made a difference coming off the bench, the team has either been drawing or getting beat or we needed to see out games. It all helps with your confidence. Coming in, I knew what the manager wants, I’m doing that, so there’s loads to look forward to from my point of view. I’m feeling good, but the more minutes I rack up, the better I know I’ll feel.”