Duran signs new Aston Villa contract after fantastic start to the season

Duran signs new contract with Villa until 2030 after fantastic start to the season

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has been rewarded with a new contract as his break out season continues under manager Unai Emery.

Duran has scored eight goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for Villa, with 6 of them coming in his first 10 appearances this season. Five of these goals have come from off the bench including a stunner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League which caught the eye of top clubs around Europe.

The 20-year-old is a now a serious rival for Ollie Watkins as the pair fight for that striker position under Emery who has a tough choice each game as to which talent will start up top. Duran has netted against clubs such as West Ham, Leicester, Everton, Wolves and Wycombe in the EFL Cup.

Duran was quoted as saying that he'd be open to leaving Villa with a number of European clubs and even Premier League rivals such as Chelsea and West Ham United interested in the young talent.

However, the Colombian international has won back the support of the fans and the club and has been rewarded with a new deal that keeps him locked down long term as Villa continue an excellent campaign.