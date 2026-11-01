Barcelona lineup v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news as Flick faces key defensive calls

Barcelona are back in UEFA Champions League action on November 3rd as Aston Villa land in Catalonia.

Hansi Flick's team stormed to an outstanding 6-1 home LaLiga win over Alaves on their return to domestic action following a 2-1 El Clasico loss to Real Madrid.

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La Blaugrana are still three points clear at the top of the Spanish top-flight, as Real Madrid and Atletico chase them down, but Villa are also hitting form with no defeat in their last seven Premier League and UCL outings.

Barcelona v Aston Villa team news

Flick's main concerns come in defence with Xavi Espart, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde all unavailable due to injury.

The latter two have returned to training - but are unlikely to be risked - with Gerard Martin possibly asked to play at left-back with Marc Bernal covering centrally.

Unai Emery could stick with an unchanged XI from their weekend 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Barcelona v Aston Villa predicted lineups

Barcelona XI: J. Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Casado, Martin; Rodri, Pedri, De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Cash, Torres, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka, McGinn; Alysson, Jackson, Manzambi.

Barcelona v Aston Villa kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Camp Nou is set at 9pm local time and 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

This clash is the first meeting between the two teams since the two-legged UEFA Super Cup final which Villa won 3-1 on aggregate.