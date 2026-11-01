Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Manchester United make Carrick sack decision following Chelsea defeat

Ronaldo reacts after beating Messi to Ballon d'Or of All Time

Ruben Amorim wants AC Milan reunion with Manchester United youngster

Mbeumo rejects claims Manchester United players have let Carrick down

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 3 Antonsen withdraws from German Open semi-final with suspected back injury

As Arsenal visit Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk and Gabriel hold their team's keys to success

Ghana journalist explains why he voted for Mbappe in 2026 Ballon d’Or

Shnaider overcomes second-set struggle against Fernandez to win Tokyo title

Barcelona lineup v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news as Flick faces key defensive calls

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Barcelona are back in UEFA Champions League action on November 3rd as Aston Villa land in Catalonia.

Hansi Flick's team stormed to an outstanding 6-1 home LaLiga win over Alaves on their return to domestic action following a 2-1 El Clasico loss to Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

La Blaugrana are still three points clear at the top of the Spanish top-flight, as Real Madrid and Atletico chase them down, but Villa are also hitting form with no defeat in their last seven Premier League and UCL outings.

Barcelona v Aston Villa team news

Flick's main concerns come in defence with Xavi Espart, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde all unavailable due to injury.

The latter two have returned to training - but are unlikely to be risked - with Gerard Martin possibly asked to play at left-back with Marc Bernal covering centrally.

Unai Emery could stick with an unchanged XI from their weekend 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Barcelona v Aston Villa predicted lineups

Barcelona XI: J. Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Casado, Martin; Rodri, Pedri, De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Cash, Torres, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka, McGinn; Alysson, Jackson, Manzambi.

Barcelona v Aston Villa kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Camp Nou is set at 9pm local time and 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

This clash is the first meeting between the two teams since the two-legged UEFA Super Cup final which Villa won 3-1 on aggregate.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Aston VillaBarcelonaChampions League

Related Articles

OPINION: Kane is worthy Ballon d'Or winner but did Lamine Yamal have a stronger case?

Djibril Cisse backs Steven Gerrard to return to management: He needs to be on the pitch!

Pedri says beating Real Madrid is Barcelona's "greatest motivation" after PSG defeat