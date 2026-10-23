Djibril Cisse backs Steven Gerrard to return to management: He needs to be on the pitch!

Djibril Cisse hopes to see former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard back in management soon.

Cisse spent three years at Liverpool, but helped Gerrard and the squad to the famous Champions League title back in 2005 in what was an epic comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul.

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While Cisse has worked in football media and combined coaching with DJ performances, Gerrard took the management route as he found success with Rangers, Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq before leaving the Saudi Arabian side last year.

The Liverpool legend is now a prominent pundit for TNT Sports and The Overlap as he takes a break from management. Speaking to Mr Gamble, Cisse urges Gerrard to return to the touchline to share his experience and knowledge.

"Honestly, I believed it should have been Steven Gerrard’s moment when Arne Slot left Liverpool. I thought that’s how it would happen."

He later said: "Steven Gerrard back in a job (with Burnley or Wrexham)? I’d love that, for two reasons. He’s a friend, someone I like and respect a lot, and he loves football. He needs to be on the pitch, in contact with players.

"I hope he finds a project that suits him because he misses it. As a player he already had a coach’s mind. He had a successful spell in Scotland, then went to the Middle East. He has a lot of football knowledge and experience to pass on to young players.

"We need people like him on the bench, whether in the Premier League, in France or anywhere else, former players who know the game and can share their knowledge with the young ones."

Gerrard has been linked with the Wrexham job if current manager Phil Parkinson leaves, but for now he remains content away from the pitch in a move that will disappoint fans eager for his return.