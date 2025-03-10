Barcelona coach Flick: Minarro a great loss; a great person and great doctor

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits the players are still trying to recover from the sudden passing of team doctor Carles Miñarro.

Minarro passed away at the team hotel before Sunday night's clash with Osasuna, which eventually led to the game before postponed.

Barca's Champions League round 16 second-leg match against Benfica will be staged on Tuesday night in Montjuic.

Flick, after holding a minutes silence before today's UEFA media conference, said: "I think the team is managing the situation well and we are focused on this match.

"The President (Joan Laporta) also said something in the locker room, said it on Sunday and I spoke to the team yesterday. He is a great loss, he was a great person and a great doctor. He was incredible for the team and for the club, it was a fundamental piece in our team.

"We will miss him, but sometimes that's the way life is. We want to play for him, in this situation it is very important to win for him. We are prepared for it. We must continue, it is our task. It is an important situation for the club and we want to do it well."

Barca hold a 1-0 aggregate lead and Flick also said of Benfica: "They have a great team. Bruno Lage does a great job and his philosophy is seen in the field. The best thing is that we are 100% focused and do not think about the first leg.

"They usually always press up. They do it very well, they have won many games as visitors. We have to focus on that."