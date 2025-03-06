Flick "very proud" after 10-man Barcelona win at Benfica

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Flick "very proud" after 10-man Barcelona win at BenficaLaLiga
Barcelona coach Flick declared himself "very proud" of his players after their Champions League win at Benfica on Wednesday night.

Barca took control of their round 16 tie after Raphinha struck on the hour mark for the 1-0 win in Portugal. Making the victory all the more impressive was Barca played with ten men after Pau Cubarsi's 22nd minute dismissal.

A beaming Flick said afterwards: "I'm very proud, after playing from the 22nd minute with one less player, it's a great performance. They ran a lot.

"I'm satisfied with the victory. I'm very proud of the team because we defended very well and managed the match well. It's a very big victory.

"In a 95- or 100-minute game, it's difficult for the fans but also for the coaches. I'm proud, they did fantastic. I said hats off to them. After being reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute, it wasn't easy.

"It's a great victory for us, but we know that there's still the return leg, that Benfica is a great team and that we have to be careful."

On goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny after his clean sheet, Flick also said: "I'm very happy. It's important when you keep a clean sheet playing with 10 men. He had a fantastic performance. He saved us. 

"I'm happy for him and for the team. Every game he's getting more confident and we're defending better. He's a fantastic goalkeeper. I've already said that he had a fantastic game, but not just him. Everyone fought hard."

