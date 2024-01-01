Top 5 players to watch in the Champions League this week

The Champions League returns with Europe's best players competing in what is an intense footballing calendar, here are 5 players who are certain to impress this week.

Harry Kane

Kane scored his sixth hat-trick for Bayern Munich just over a year after his Bundesliga move this week with three fantastic second half goals against Stuttgart. The English striker is currently the competition's top scorer after 4 thunderous goals against Dinamo Zagreb which proved to many that he has not lost his Midas touch when it comes to being in front of goal.

The England captain is on the hunt for the first trophy of his career and after Bayern’s loss to Aston Villa in their last fixture, he will be out for goals this week against Barcelona who are a side the Bavarians have not lost to since 2015.

Kane is certainly one to watch this week as he aims to continue his scoring streak.

Serhou Guirassy

In the absence of the formidable Karim Adeyemi, Guirassy has stepped up for Borussia Dortmund as of late and has found the back of the net 7 times in 7 appearances. The 28-year-old scored a penalty against Club Brugge then two stunning goals against Celtic to place himself one below Kane in the goal scoring leaderboard.

Guirassy scored 5 over the course of 2 games for Guinea then returned to win the game for Dortmund against St.Pauli over the weekend with a late finish. He is a player who cannot stop scoring right now and as Dortmund prepare to face Real Madrid, he will likely prove to be a vital player.

Emiliano Martinez

Unai Emery labelled Emiliano Martinez as “the best goalkeeper in the world” after his penalty save helped Villa beat Fulham at the weekend. That statement is hard to disagree with especially after the Argentine’s performances in the Champions League against Young Boys and more notably Bayern Munich.

Both games saw the 32-year-old keep clean sheets with the goalkeeper being the star man for Villa throughout due to some excellent saves and long-range passes such as the one that set up Jhon Duran’s late goal against Bayern.

Villa face Bologna on Tuesday night with Martinez the one to watch as he aims to keep the goals once again.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool kept their place at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Chelsea at the weekend as Salah scored and assisted in a season where many had written him off due to his age. The Reds have beaten Bologna and AC Milan so far with the Egyptian being directly involved in 12 goals in his past nine Champions League games for Liverpool, scoring nine with three assists.

The 32-year-old is certainly one to watch this week as Liverpool try to maintain their perfect start in Europe against Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday night and climb to not only the top of the Premier League but the Champions League also.

Benjamin Sesko

Sesko has returned figures of nine goal contributions in 10 matches for Leipzig this year. That includes three goals in two games in the Champions League against top tier opposition such as Atletico Madrid and Juventus. The striker is in top form in Europe despite Leipzig failing to win both of their opening games.

The 21 year old has been linked with a move away to Newcastle United and Manchester United in a possible January move and as Leipzig prepare to face Liverpool there will be many eyes on him to see if he has the quality to make a move to a bigger club.