Barcelona coach Flick: Important to win in Belgrade

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says they face Red Star Belgrade full of confidence on Wednesday night.

Flick spoke in Belgrade ahead of their Champions League encounter.

Advertisement Advertisement

Game:

"In this new Champions League, it is very important to win. We know it will be a tough match. We know that Red Star has a good team, it has a good attack, but our goal is to win."

Offsides:

"I'm not worried about the statistics. Our idea is to play football, we have a very well-connected team on all three lines. The team as a whole is in good form, and I hope they do their best tomorrow. We are under pressure, but we want to win. We want the ball."

Team:

"I told the team that the derby is over. We've been playing well in the last few months. We've been playing well in the derby too. But I've been a player and I know what happens when you're already 3-0 up. But it's a new competition, the new Champions League, and everyone knows how important it is to win. We want to be in the top eight and go straight to the last 16. The team is doing well, focused on this. We know what to improve. Tomorrow we'll play a very good game, different from the second half of the derby."

Away matches:

"I don't care about the club's past, I care about the now. The here. What we are focused on. I don't like to compare. We focus on how we want to play and win our games. Tomorrow will be a very good day to win."

Gavi:

"I don't know when he'll be able to play again. We'll take it step by step. I've spoken to him about it and we both think the same. It also depends on the context of the match. The derby is an example, we'll take it step by step. But his recovery is going well."

Your adaptation:

"Before we arrived, we had already analysed the entire team, each player. We saw that there was a lot of quality. And we wanted to make small changes. The players liked it and they worked on it. When we started to implement our technique, they helped us. We did well in America. The players like how we play, but there are still things to improve, and that is our job."

Goalkeepers:

"Szczesny hasn't been here for a month, but when I spoke to him I saw that he wanted to come. Iñaki is a great young goalkeeper and has great personality. He will be an important player in tomorrow's game. He gives us stability and security."

Winning the Champions League:

"There is a lot of hard work to do. There are other good teams who want the same thing. In the end, we have to focus on working hard and we'll see what happens. We would like to win it, of course, and win all the games."

Points:

"We haven't calculated how many we need. It fluctuates a lot. We have to focus on winning and then we'll see. I'm not sure where we are. It's not important how we start but how we finish. I think our goal is to be in the top eight."

Praise from Fermin Lopez:

"I have a fantastic team. The staff know each other and we all work very well together. Everyone does a great job, but the players are playing very well. Every session is spectacular. When we want something from them, they do it. It's incredible. It's a great feeling. Not just the youngsters, but also the veterans. We're all in one. We're connected, on and off the pitch."