Ballack tips Liverpool to win the Champions League and shrugs off Real Madrid

Liverpool are going to win the Champions League this season, according to a German legend.

The Reds have impressed in the group stages and are top of the pile at present.

With the round of 16 looming in the spring, former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has tipped the Anfield club as his winners.

“Judging by their performances so far, Real Madrid are not my top favourite," Ballack told BILD.

“That would be Liverpool, who are currently dominating the Champions League.

“I was positively surprised by how Arne Slot managed the transition after the Jurgen Klopp era came to an end.

“It is always twice as difficult when you follow greats like Klopp or somebody like Jose Mourinho at my former club Chelsea, who achieved something unique.”