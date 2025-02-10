Tribal Football
Man City midfielder Rodri optimistic about ACL injury as he spends time with family
Midfielder Rodri remains optimistic about his recovery from a torn cruciate ligament that has sidelined him since September. 

Manchester City included the Ballon d'Or winner in their Champions League knockout squad, with hopes of his return before the season ends. 

As City prepare for their play-off against Real Madrid, Rodri was spotted enjoying the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

During the game Rodri appeared on Sky Sports' coverage and said: "Well, I always say, it's part of life. Injuries, athletes are used to these kind of things.

"But I'm a very positive guy in the sense that I take it what it is. I always thank God for everything and in these kind of moments try and be positive.

"And maybe do other stuff that I'm not used to doing, like coming here, spending more time with your family and why not try to improve other parts of your body, work on that and come back stronger."

