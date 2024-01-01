Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe decision to be in Lille; Simeone knows what happened

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League presser on Tuesday was dominated by questions about Sunday's derby draw at Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of facing Lille, Ancelotti was pushed about events on Sunday and the reaction of Atletico counterpart Diego Simeone.

Lille:

"We are here to score points. They play well with the ball. As always in the Champions League, we will have to fight and compete. We are here for this. We can improve our level and we are ready to improve and reach our best."

Simeone's words:

"I respect everyone's opinion, but the issue is quite clear. There were violent acts and violent people should not be on a football field or in society. Everyone has seen what happened. Violent people should not be in society."

Courtois' celebration:

"Talking about other things is a bit of a distraction from what has happened. The point is that violent people cannot be on a football field. Football does not need this type of character, they are unnecessary. Let them stay where they are not dangerous. It is better that violent people leave us in peace."

Mbappé:

"He has recovered well, very quickly. He only trained individually yesterday, but he hasn't stopped for long so he hasn't lost his condition. Today he will do all the training with the group and then we will make the best decision together with him, taking into account that the last thing we want is to take risks."

Modric playing as Kroos:

"We haven't found anyone who can replace Kroos. Luka was the best against Atlético, but we don't have the idea that anyone can replace Kroos."

The applause of the Atletico players to the Frente:

"I didn't think anything of it. I don't want to comment on other people's behavior."

Arda Güler:

"He's played more than last year in this stretch. He's progressing. I don't have to tell him anything."

Mbappé's injury:

"He had an overload. He wanted to travel to play because he feels fine. We just have to see how he trains today and, if he is 100% and there is no risk, he will play from the first minute."