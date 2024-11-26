Atletico Madrid midfielder Barrios: I need to score more

Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios admits he needs to improve his goalscoring.

Barrios was speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Sparta Prague.

Important match against Sparta:

"We're on a good run in the Champions League and the League and we hope it continues like this."

Ideal position:

"I don't care, as long as I help the team. I'm comfortable playing as a 5 or an 8, I just want to do well."

Koke's heir:

"I've always said that he is my role model on and off the pitch. It's a privilege to play alongside him and I hope there can be many more."

Coach Diego Simeone calls for more goals:

"He's absolutely right, I have to make an effort when I get to the last few metres, it's one of the things I have to improve."