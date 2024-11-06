Atletico Madrid coach Simeone counting on Griezmann for PSG clash

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says it's important they approach their clash with PSG with calm.

Atletico meet PSG in Paris tonight with their Champions League campaign in the balance.

Simeone, however, insists there's no need for concern ahead of the tie.

What's at stake:

Three important points like all the others that will come, we are facing a great team with a great coaching staff.

The top eight places will be occupied by a few teams and those with the highest points will be in the top spot. It is still early days.

So many years in a club:

I have nothing strange to comment on, except that what I do I do with passion, I have no commitment to anyone, I was very fortunate to have a previous coaching staff that helped me a lot, an extraordinary group of footballers and the great fortune I have is to share with a club that has looked after me with the expectations we had to win, footballers who accompanied me with my ideas and people who always loved me and respected me.

Nahuel Molina:

We have quite a few casualties in defence, César is important for us, Robien has adapted in an extraordinary way, José will not be there due to a yellow card, Llorente is close to returning due to an injury... But even so, the team competes with its tools and tomorrow we will do it in the best way with the boys who will have to start.

Was PSG ever interested in Simeone?

No.

Antoine Griezmann:

I have nothing but gratitude for the footballer. We met him when he arrived at the club when he was 22. We have grown together both at the club and with his national team. The other day he told me that he played 400 games and I was the coach who played him 400 times. I love his way of life and he continues to give us talent, hierarchy, personality... We will enjoy him until the day he is not with us and when that day comes, we will support him because he will be one of the best in the history of Atlético.

PSG attack:

I love the way Paris plays, they have a very good dynamic game, they have the hallmark of their coach, they have some fixed points to pin people down in defence and from there they can grow. They get there a lot and play the kind of football that Luis has always played and I can't imagine another game similar to the ones that have happened lately.