Atletico Madrid coach Simeone frustrated after Lille defeat: Was it a pen?

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone insists Lille's penalty was the turning point in their 3-1 Champions League home defeat on Wednesday night.

Julian Alvarez had Atletico ahead early before Lille fought back through Edon Zhegrova, plus a brace from Jonathan David - his first from the penalty spot.

Simeone later was left frustrated by the penalty decision.

Defeat:

"In two ways. This is a beautiful competition, and when a team plays like we did in the first half, when we had a lot of chances, and isn't decisive, what happened in the second half can happen. Then there's the other situation. Hopefully we can find something to say that it was a penalty. Because first the referee said it was a handball and then that there was something from Koke. We had chances and then they were lucky in defence. We could have won 4-2 and we're leaving with a 1-3 down."

The penalty:

"There is nothing. We have to explain why it was a penalty. Handball or no handball, Koke against two... I hope we can see something and say that UEFA was right. I hope that one day it will go our way and that these situations that can happen, because they are part of football, will go our way. Bad luck, both in the Lisbon game, where we played badly, and today, with two shots on goal they scored three goals."

Defeat due to errors:

"Before the brutal error of the referee and the VAR, it was our lack of forcefulness. A game as good as it was, with three or four clear goal chances, we were not as forceful as this competition demands and it doesn't forgive you. Then came their great goal and the penalty. But you have to know that we are in a very complicated moment in the Champions League, they scored seven goals against us in two games."

Penalty and favours for Lille:

"I have no opinion on the coach, it's normal that he made the statement he made. We played well, the team controlled the game except for the corner they had, and one play took the game to one side, the energy was not in our favour."

Sorloth:

"He had an extraordinary first half, he made some very good moves to get into the goal zone, they are getting to know each other better and he knows how to deal with these types of situations, with the goal and the non-goal. It's part of the life of a striker, he could have gone away with two or three goals, but if we keep working like this, the goal will come."

Midfield:

"Three great footballers. Rodrigo, world champion, Conor, important, we've known Koke all our lives... They played a good game, they controlled the game, they pressed well and we passed the ball around well. In general, they did some very good things in the first half."