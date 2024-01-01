Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Man Utd coaching staff concerned that player mistakes could cost Ten Hag job

Real Madrid players admit after Lille shock: "We've hit rock bottom"

Real Madrid players admit after Lille shock: "We've hit rock bottom"
Real Madrid players admit after Lille shock: "We've hit rock bottom"LaLiga
Real Madrid players were brutally honest with eachother after defeat at Lille.

The Champions League title holders were stunned 1-0 last night in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Marca says an inquest was held in the away dressing room, which was avoided by president Florentino Perez.

Instead, Florentino's No2 Jose Angel Sanchez was present as the players discussed the result and performance amongst themselves.

Towards the end of the recriminations, one Real player was heard from outside the dressing room declaring, "We've now hit rock bottom".

Real coaching staff are concerned about the lack of intensity from the players, with it being shown that Lille's players ran a total of 117.9km, compared to the visitors' 107km.

This huge difference is something that seemed obvious throughout the match, but the coaching staff are no longer only concerned about the quantity, but also the quality of those kilometres travelled, most of which lacked the intensity required for what modern football demands. 

 

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaLilleReal MadridLigue 1
Related Articles
Mijatovic slams Real Madrid midfield after Lille shock: Don't blame Vinicius Jr
Lunin concedes: Real Madrid lacked aggression, creativity and fight
Real Madrid striker Endrick: Happy to start - but not about the defeat