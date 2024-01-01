Real Madrid players admit after Lille shock: "We've hit rock bottom"

Real Madrid players were brutally honest with eachother after defeat at Lille.

The Champions League title holders were stunned 1-0 last night in France.

Afterwards, Marca says an inquest was held in the away dressing room, which was avoided by president Florentino Perez.

Instead, Florentino's No2 Jose Angel Sanchez was present as the players discussed the result and performance amongst themselves.

Towards the end of the recriminations, one Real player was heard from outside the dressing room declaring, "We've now hit rock bottom".

Real coaching staff are concerned about the lack of intensity from the players, with it being shown that Lille's players ran a total of 117.9km, compared to the visitors' 107km.

This huge difference is something that seemed obvious throughout the match, but the coaching staff are no longer only concerned about the quantity, but also the quality of those kilometres travelled, most of which lacked the intensity required for what modern football demands.