Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Top 8 finish would be good for players

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says they'll go for the win against RB Salzburg in their final Champions League group game.

Simeone wants a top eight finish so to give his squad an extra break during the second-half of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Top eight:

We are not thinking about anything other than tomorrow's game. And doing it in the best way possible. We will face a young, dynamic team. They will want to finish the Champions League well. The game is very important and we want to take it where it will hurt them. We will see what they show with their change of coach, which we can see tomorrow.

When this new tournament started we had the hope of being among the eight. Getting into the top eight is difficult and it will be. There will be difficulties that we will encounter.

Gallagher and his role:

He is a midfielder, he is not going to play as a forward for sure. He has always played on the right, the left, as a second striker because of his pressure. He has scored twice. I believe, I have no doubt that he has that strength. His left profile sometimes does not favor him but he helps us in the shadows that he covers. These are players who do not attract attention, but he is important without a doubt.

Those who do not play from the start:

After Villarreal we made a video about how little chances they created against us. Apart from the two counterattacks we controlled the game very well. We didn't have the precision we had in other games, but I liked the game.

Sending a message from a Champions League that is getting better and better:

The idea is to read the possibilities of how the opponent will play in the best possible way. To understand, to know that their start will be strong, with a lot of pace, a fast pace with high and strong pressure. We imagine that we will lead the match where we can do damage.

A group stage with big teams suffering:

Honestly, I don't think too much about who can make it or not. We have an important result. The important teams eventually get out of those uncomfortable situations. I don't doubt that they will be fighting.