Tribal Football
Most Read
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Guardiola set to give new Man City wonderkid a chance after Jan rethink
Arsenal to act on ex-Man Utd chief Ashworth

Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...

Carlos Volcano
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...LaLiga
Atalanta defender Sam Beukema admits he's flattered by interest from Real Madrid.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash at Gewiss Stadium, Beukema acknowledged he is being linked with Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Holland international said, “When you read that there is interest, you can't help but smile.

“At the end of the season we'll see, but right now I'm only thinking about Bologna. I'm very happy here.”

Beukema also told AS: "I get messages with that kind of thing (laughs) . But we'll see, I really want to do the same as last year with Bologna. I'm very proud to play in this team and I'm focused on doing my best.

"At the end of the season we'll see. Although it's always nice to read that kind of message."

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaBeukema SamReal MadridAtalantaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Gasperini, Atalanta and Guler, Endrick plans