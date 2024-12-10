Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...

Atalanta defender Sam Beukema admits he's flattered by interest from Real Madrid.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash at Gewiss Stadium, Beukema acknowledged he is being linked with Real Madrid.

The Holland international said, “When you read that there is interest, you can't help but smile.

“At the end of the season we'll see, but right now I'm only thinking about Bologna. I'm very happy here.”

Beukema also told AS: "I get messages with that kind of thing (laughs) . But we'll see, I really want to do the same as last year with Bologna. I'm very proud to play in this team and I'm focused on doing my best.

"At the end of the season we'll see. Although it's always nice to read that kind of message."