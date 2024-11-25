Inter Milan coach Inzaghi ready for RB Leipzig; discusses San Siro future

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says they face a major Champions League challenge against RB Leipzig.

Inzaghi's Inter meet the Bundesliga outfit tomorrow night on the back of Saturday's 5-0 win at Hellas Verona.

Current form:

"We work to give satisfaction to our fans, to our club and to win trophies. We must continue like this, in the last eleven games we have won nine and drawn two. Despite this, we are together with all the others. It will be a long journey, even more so this year: the rivals have strengthened, they have spent a lot on the market and like Inter they will want to get as high as possible."

How can this team still raise the bar?

"We always have to work harder, this positive moment is the best to push and improve even more. We always try to see where we can do better: on Sunday in Verona we scored five goals in one half, but we saw where we made some mistakes that could have cost us dearly. Last year it was one thing, this year it's different: in the league and in the Champions League there are many pitfalls."

Leipzig must get points: will you wait for them? Were you surprised by yesterday's calm regarding refereeing issues?

"I have expressed my thoughts on the referees, we must try to help them. Even I who sometimes during matches go beyond the technical area due to adrenaline. All of us in the field should help them, I'm not saying this as a cliché but because it's right that way. As for Leipzig, they are a team that has been in the Champions League for six years and until Saturday they had the best defence in the Bundesliga.

"In the four Champions League matches they have played they deserved more, they have only clearly lost against Celtic. They have a coach who has been there for many years, they have many quality players and the ranking does not reflect their performances in Europe. We know that we are facing a strong team."

Is there the possibility and the belief to get to the end of the Champions League again this year?

"That is the hope. We know that there are 35 other teams that have our desire. We need points, we must continue our path doing what we have done up to now. We must think about Leipzig without thinking about the championship."

How are Calhanoglu and Frattesi?

"Frattesi had a little problem, he's been dragging a little problem with his ankle for 10 days. It will have to be evaluated, yesterday it gave him some problems and today he didn't feel at his best. We hope not to lose him because he is a very decisive player for us and will continue to be so. Calhanoglu and Lautaro, absent in Verona both yesterday and today, had two good training sessions: tomorrow morning I will evaluate the lineup. Acerbi had a contracture, there is no injury: we'll see between now and Sunday if we can recover him, but it will be a shorter thing than last time."

Besides De Vrij, who can play in the centre? How did you find the pitch?

"We came to train here for this reason. They tried to improve it compared to the last matches because in the last match against Napoli the players of the two teams complained a bit about its condition. The pitch was redone before Milan-Juventus, at this time of year it's a bit like that. Then in January they'll redo it and they'll do it as well as they did until the first week of November."

Can you tell us about Bisseck's development? Can San Siro give you something more? How important would it be for you to build a new stadium?

"San Siro is a boost for us, it's an important stadium and our players feel it. I hope to stay here for a long time because I like the San Siro area, we're happy here and we hope to stay here for a long time. We hope our fans can drag us along as they always have.

"Bisseck is a player who has earned his space and everything he's had with his work, he came from a different league, the Danish one, and he was good at understanding our playing principles, at learning Italian. He immediately tried to understand everything we asked of him: he must continue like this, he's constantly improving and I'm happy for him."

How's Taremi?

"Taremi has settled in well. When he came to Inter he knew he would find competition and so it was: at the end of the retreat he had a little problem that slowed down his preparation a bit, but he is a great professional who is well liked by his teammates. I have great faith in him."

You are growing physically: did you also take this into account during the preparation for the Club World Cup?

"Yes. We know about this and we took it into account. We did the same preparation for everyone, even if they arrived at different times of the summer. Obviously those who arrived first got over it first."

Do you feel like one of the best coaches in the world?

"I can only say that I was lucky enough to arrive at an important club. In three and a half years, then, I have always had a group of extraordinary guys, players who have followed me in everything. We know what we have done, we know what we will have to do, our ambition and that when you get a formation or a change wrong you are criticized, but we are in a football environment and everyone wants to be a coach. My wish is to continue to do well for Inter."

